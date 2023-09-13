Crash Team Rumble Season 2 Adds New Modes, a Spyro Character, and More

Crash Team Rumble season 2 is now live and comes with a ton of new content for players. Crash Bandicoot is a gaming legend and has managed to stay relevant over 20+ years. This is largely thanks to being a part of great platforming games, but the Bandicoot has also been able to adapt in new genres including kart-racers, toys to life games, and even online PvP games. Crash Team Rumble is certainly unique for Crash Bandicoot, but it's a game that has been met with a pretty positive reception from those who played it when it launched earlier this summer.

Now, Crash Team Rumble is entering its second season. The new season is out now on all platforms and gives players access to new modes, maps, and even a character from the Spyro franchise. Players who aren't as interested in the competitive content can party up with three friends for Party Mode, a series of co-op game types that focuses on team-play. In addition to that, Ripto, an antagonist from the highly acclaimed Spyro franchise, will become a playable hero in Crash Team Rumble later in season 2. Two new maps, Waste Deep and Jazz Junction, will also be coming to the game sometime later this season. As expected, there's also a brand new battle pass for players to enjoy with the release of season 2. You can view descriptions of the new co-op game modes included in Party Mode down below.

New Crash Team Rumble Season 2 Modes

· Speed Run – Race through speed pads with your teammates while dodging hazards like bumpers and nitro crates. Players are connected by a tether that increases their speed, but breaks if players move too far apart from their teammates. Don't leave anyone behind, and race as a group to achieve the best times!

· What's Cookin? – Work together to collect specific ingredients and add them to a huge pot that travels around the map. Make sure to communicate with your teammates to ensure you aren't grabbing the wrong ingredients, and always keep an eye on the pot!

· Get Lit – Players must use a candle to light lanterns scattered around a massive tower before time runs out. Your candle will burn out, so you'll need to rely on your teammates to re-light it to keep up the pace. Careful timing and coordination are the keys to success!

· Dig It – Search across the map for buried bones and reassemble them in the center to uncover a full skeleton! Some bones are larger than others and need multiple players to carry them. Make good use of the ping system, and time your jumps in tandem to ensure the best times.

· Balloon Bounce (releasing later during Season 2) – Leap high in the sky above Calamity Canyon, and bounce across huge balloons to score points. Each wave generates different sets of balloons; your team will need to bounce on a certain number of each shape to claim victory. Bounce carefully, as multiple players leaping at the same balloon may find themselves plummeting back to earth!