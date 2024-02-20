Crazy Taxi Will Be "Triple-A" in Scope, May Feature 100-Player Races

At The Game Awards last year, Sega announced that it was working to bring back a few of its classic franchises, including Crazy Taxi. Since then, we've heard several rumors about the game's release date and whether or not it's going to be a remake. While we now know that it's probably a reboot, Sega has been keeping most of its cards close to its chest. However, in a recent interview, we learned how large the scope of the game is going to be, which led to a new rumor claiming the Crazy Taxi reboot will have 100-player races.

Crazy Taxi Reboot Scope

Yes. It is modeled after AAA live service games such as Fortnite. There are plans for live events, collaborations and customizations.



The current plan is to create a live service GaaS reboot as well as a remake of original Crazy Taxi.https://t.co/eIPM2EUcYr — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 19, 2024

The news about Crazy Taxi's scope came from an interview Sega's senior executive official Takaya Segawa gave to The Japan Times. There, he said, "We are also participating in the development of Triple-A titles, including Crazy Taxi." Obviously, knowing the scope only gives so much information, which is why the potentially more important news is the rumor that followed the news.

This rumor comes from Midora (MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter), who is a reputable leaker in the community. They have successfully leaked several Sega games in the past, often focused on leaks out of Atlus. You'll still want to take all of this with a massive grain of salt, but Midora claims "The current plan is to create a live service Games as a Service reboot as well as a remake of original Crazy Taxi."

There is a survival mode with up to 100 players racing in the GaaS reboot planned. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) February 19, 2024

That's not all. Midora further says that the Crazy Taxi reboot will feature "a survival mode with up to 100 players." That's definitely a new direction for the franchise, but given the success Nintendo has had with games like Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99, it's not too surprising to see Sega try to infuse that magic into Crazy Taxi. Midora also says that Sega is using these classic game reboots to try to become more of a competitor in the live service side of gaming, though the company will still seemingly release remakes of the old games for fans that don't want to jump into the reboot, but still want that Crazy Taxi fix.

Crazy Taxi Reboot Release Date

As mentioned, Sega hasn't announced much besides revealing that the projects are in the works. That said, previous leaks and rumors claim that Crazy Taxi is targeting a 2027 release window right now. That's very far in the future, giving Sega plenty of time to change things up depending on how development goes.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that Crazy Taxi isn't the only planned reboot on the table. Sega also announced that it's working on a Jet Set Radio reboot. That project is scheduled for 2026, demonstrating Sega's multi-year approach to this plan. Recently, Midora also claimed that the new Jet Set will feature an "open world concept with exploration as [the] focus" and said it will feature "shooting gameplay."