Crazy Taxi Leak Reveals Rumored Release Window

At last year’s The Game Awards, Sega revealed that it is currently working on reboots for five of its classic properties. Those five IPs are Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Crazy Taxi. The latter is one of the more exciting reveals, as the Crazy Taxi franchise is near and dear to many players’ hearts. Recently, a new leak has come out, detailing a few major updates for the reboot, including a rumored release window. Unfortunately for fans hoping to jump back into Crazy Taxi soon, it sounds like we’ll be waiting at least a few more years.

Crazy Taxi Reboot Rumored Release Window

https://twitter.com/MbKKssTBhz5/status/1755326751708713005

This leak comes from Twitter user @MbKKssTBhz5, who goes by Midori. They have previously leaked several Sega and Atlus announcements, so there’s credibility here. That said, you’ll want to take this with a massive grain of salt until Sega announces something more concrete. Midori’s leak claims to know the release window and the form this version of Crazy Taxi will take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first thing to note is that Crazy Taxi is supposedly being planned for a 2027 release date. With that window so far away, it’s impossible to narrow it down further. It’s also possible that we’ll see the release date move around even further depending on how development progresses. The other detail shared by Midori is that Crazy Taxi is not a remake. There might be plans for a remake down the line, but the version shown at The Game Awards is a reboot featuring “online elements.” There’s no real explanation of what the online elements will look like, but racing modes would make quite a bit of sense.

On top of all that, it sounds like we can expect the Crazy Taxi reboot to come to the next generation of Nintendo hardware. With the release date so far out, Sega hasn’t announced platforms, but if this leak is correct, whatever Nintendo does next will be included. It’ll probably also come to PlayStation and Xbox platforms and PC, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Sega Classics Reboot Leak

In addition to the leaks surrounding Crazy Taxi, Midori also revealed details about the new Jet Set Radio game. They say it’s not a remake, and it’s currently set for a 2026 release. Like the Crazy Taxi reboot, this game is also targeting the next Nintendo hardware. Finally, Midori says the new Jet Set Radio game will have “new characters” and feature “a new story with new and old characters.”

As far as the other three classic properties, Midori didn’t have any updates. Most likely, those games are either further away than these two or smaller in scope, making them slightly less exciting. Either way, we’ll probably start to hear more about these projects later this year in an official capacity. For now, Sega fans have Sonic X Shadow Generations to look forward to later this year.