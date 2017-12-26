Registration For Crew 2 Beta Now Open For Xbox One, PS4, And PC

If you’re aching to get that racing game thrill on and have been eyeballing the upcoming Ubisoft open-world title The Crew 2, you’re in luck! The registration for their upcoming beta period is now live for all platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s super easy to register for the beta period, but you need to make sure you have an Ubisoft count before diving in.

Choose your platform and go! Registration for the beta can be done here,0 as well as sign-ups for first-come announcements regarding the Ubisoft sequel. For more about the game:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew® 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.

The Crew 2 gives you the chance to showcase your skills and rise as a multi-skilled motorsports champion.

Push boundaries and take on new experiences in iconic locations. Fly and spin through fog and clouds above the snowcapped Rocky Mountains, burn rubber in the backstreets of New York City, sweep through the Mississippi River, and explore every inch of the Grand Canyon. Driving your dream hypercar, riding some of the most iconic American bikes, and taking control of the swiftest aerobatic planes and powerboats: opportunities for fun and challenges are limitless in a fully redesigned USA.

Join four different motorsports families from around the country: street and pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. They’ll hook you up with new rides, and they’ll introduce you to their own unique motorsports culture and set of disciplines. Through competitions and chance encounters, find and hone your personal style, collect and customize your dream rides, show them off in your HQ, and make your mark on the entire US motorsports scene.”