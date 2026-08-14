Crimson Desert Sequel Teased Following the Game’s Massive Success

Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has teased potential plans for a sequel following the game becoming a huge success. Up until this point in 2026, Crimson Desert has been one of the most commercially successful titles so far, as it has already sold millions of copies around the globe. While some early reception to Crimson Desert was mixed amongst players, Pearl Abyss was quick to push out multiple updates for the title that added new features and resolved plenty of issues fans were having. Now, with Crimson Desert in a fantastic state, Pearl Abyss is looking to the future and talking about what could be next.

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Outlined in its latest financial statement, Pearl Abyss made clear that Crimson Desert isn’t going to be a one-off title. To that end, the company expectedly acknowledged that it may one day create a full-fledged sequel to Crimson Desert, although such a project is surely years down the road. In the interim, however, Pearl Abyss said that its current focus is on continuing to bolster the current game, whether it be through further updates or DLC.

“Accordingly, while we remain open to various possibilities — including add-on content, platform expansion, and sequel titles — our immediate development priority is centered on Crimson Desert DLCs and our next pipelines,” Pearl Abyss said.

As for the immediate ways in which Crimson Desert will be expanded, a first round of DLC is already on the way and is planned to launch before the end of the year. Details on what this expansion will center around haven’t yet been made clear, but more info on that front is expected to emerge shortly.

A version of Crimson Desert for Nintendo Switch 2 also happens to be in the works, but is a bit further out. Pearl Abyss said that, assuming development continues to go well, those on Nintendo’s latest console should able to get their hands on the game in the first half of 2027.

Lastly, Pearl Abyss mentioned the possibility of multiplayer for Crimson Desert. Nothing on this front was guaranteed to happen, but it’s an element that Pearl Abyss said it believes there is “significant potential” for. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiplayer features come to Crimson Desert at some point in the next few years.

Regardless of what the future holds for Crimson Desert, it’s more apparent now than ever that this IP is one that will continue to get expanded upon quite a bit. Whether or not that leads to a sequel being put into development any time soon remains to be seen, but on a long enough timeline, Crimson Desert 2 sounds like a game that will eventually happen.