God of War Laufey Leak Reveals Character Returning From Ragnarok

The next God of War game, God of War Laufey, was only revealed on June 2. Then, on July 24, a release date of February 16, 2027, was announced. To this end, the new PS5 game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment is not very far away. Despite this, we don’t know terribly much about it and how it’s going to fit into the broader GOW universe, including how it will connect to 2018’s God of War reboot and its 2022 sequel, God of War Ragnarok. And what we do know is a bit of a red flag.

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Official information on the new PS5 game remains fairly scarce, but we do have something close. A YouTube video from Diogo Morgado, the voice actor behind character Tyr in the Portuguese version of the game, has been making the rounds. In this video, which is two months old, Morgado reacts to the Laufey reveal. Naturally, he gets asked if he will appear in the game. Reacting to this, Morgado laughs, then notes “how restrictive an NDA is.” He follows this up by noting, “Once this State of Play is over, I’ll tell you on a scale of 1 to 10 just how hard I had to bite my tongue to not say anything.” As far as we know, this was never followed up. That said, this is a character many are hoping will reappear, not only because he would fit, but because he has been underutilized, especially for all the build-up he gets.

The Aesir God of War

For those unfamiliar with Tyr, or who need a refresher, it’s a character who appears in both 2018’s God of War and its 2022 sequel, Ragnarok. He is the Aesir God of War, Law, Justice, and Honor, as well as the Prince of Asgard. Notably, he is also the son of Odin. However, he gives up the mantle of God of War following a spiritual awakening defined by introspection and a desire for peace. He’s also known for travelling to other pantheons around the globe.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. If Morgado wasn’t working on the new game, you think he would simply say as much, as he would not be restricted by an NDA, unless his previous one included speculation on future roles, which is possible. That said, it sounded like he was planning on talking about the role following the State of Play, where he seemingly assumed the character would be revealed. This didn’t happen, which would explain the lack of a follow-up. To this end, this appears to be a genuine leak, but it’s not definite at the moment. If the actor or any other implicated party provides further comment, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, MP1st.