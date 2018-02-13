80’s Inspired Crossing Souls Now Available For PlayStation 4, PC

Get ready for something totally radical from Devolver Digital. Well, something else radical, mind you.

The publisher has announced its latest game, Crossing Souls, has made its way to PlayStation 4 and PC. Going for $14.99, the game is a lovely throwback to the 1980’s, with a ton of pop culture references, as well as a story and characters that will keep players engaged until the very end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is actually on sale this week, going for $11.99 on both Steam and PlayStation 4 for a limited time!

Developed by the team at Fourattic, Crossing Souls is an action-adventure set in a California suburb in the midst of a supernatural event that rocks the small community as grand forces siege the town.

Over the course of the game, you’ll control five different characters – Chris, Matt, Charlie, Big Joe and Kevin, each with their own special skills and combat styles. You can change between the characters at any time to use their abilities, using each one to overcome any obstacle and target your foes’ weaknesses.

The game features real-time fights, as well as some clever puzzles that need to be solved (between the worlds of the living and the dead) and bosses that need to be conquered. In addition, there are also special levels inspired by a number of classic 80’s arcade games.

“If we could afford iconic 80’s spokespeople like Michael J. Fox, ALF and the actor that played Chunk from The Goonies, I’m sure they would tell you that Crossing Souls is an incredible game that you should buy right now,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “But alas we cannot, and therefore they have not said anything of the sort and are likely unaware of the game at all.”

That’s a shame, because the game spells out all sort of vintage 80’s fun, about on the same level as Netflix’s Stranger Things series. But this is a fun action/puzzle game as a whole, keeping you engaged with a number of twists and turns, all wrapped around vintage 1980’s style animated sequences.

Check out the awesome trailer above (or rad trailer, perhaps?), and look forward to our review soon. Don’t let this fall off your radar – especially if you’re all about the 1980’s. And really, who isn’t?