Crucible Players Are Not Happy With the Game's Return to Closed Beta

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Amazon made the unprecedented move of returning Crucible to "closed beta" status. The move comes after a number of struggles out of the gate, but developer Relentless Studios seems intent on listening to player feedback and making Crucible a more enjoyable experience. While that result might still come to pass, in the meantime, a lot of players are unhappy with the news. Many are demanding their money back from Amazon, and some think that the title just might be beyond fixing. It remains to be seen whether or not Crucible can be salvaged, but for now, it's hard to blame fans for being upset.

