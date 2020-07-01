Crucible Players Are Not Happy With the Game's Return to Closed Beta
Earlier today, Amazon made the unprecedented move of returning Crucible to "closed beta" status. The move comes after a number of struggles out of the gate, but developer Relentless Studios seems intent on listening to player feedback and making Crucible a more enjoyable experience. While that result might still come to pass, in the meantime, a lot of players are unhappy with the news. Many are demanding their money back from Amazon, and some think that the title just might be beyond fixing. It remains to be seen whether or not Crucible can be salvaged, but for now, it's hard to blame fans for being upset.
Some feel misled.
@PlayCrucible It would be nice to get a statement, regarding the rip off $30 pack you offered for a 50% complete game!! Back tracking and going to closed beta is moving in the wrong direction. You need to do the RIGHT thing and refund the people who were MISLED!!!!— TheIncredibleJoker (@IncredibleJ0ker) June 30, 2020
Others think it's time to pack it in.
Bound to fail, just refund everyone their $30 that they spent on the pack and just call it quits— Ⓚⓔⓛⓛⓔⓡ (@kellsexe) June 30, 2020
The developers definitely have an uphill battle ahead.
I hope you turn this around one day; but it’s going to need some serious love and big changes to bring the excitement back into the game— itsMadjid (@ItsMadjid) June 30, 2020
Not a bad comparison, really.
Damn, Valorant did to Crucible what Overwatch did to Battleborne. Ya hate to see it.— Robbie Landis (@Robbie_LandisCP) June 30, 2020
A lot of people didn't know the game had even released yet...
hadnt even heard about this game yet, ur doing something really bad guys— Soy un puntito (.) (@guillekrv) June 30, 2020
The name doesn't seem to be doing it any favors.
Y'all just need to decide if this is a moba or hero shooter. The combo isnt working. Pick one, then please God rebrand under a new name. Destiny is filling my discovery timeline.— Oostir (@iamoostir) July 1, 2020
Some are having a laugh at the game's expense.
amazon's Crucible got pulled from steam and put back into closed beta cause their player base dwindled so hard they closed off all but 1 game mode lmao— Maxine vs. the Madness (@MuscleCakeSolid) July 1, 2020
Not everyone is discouraged, however.
Crucible isn't a game that interests me but I still am encouraged that Amazon seems willing to take their games back into development to make them better, rather than digging in their heels.— Nimgimli (@pasmith) June 30, 2020
