Crusader Kings III Announced for PC and Xbox Game Pass

Today, Paradox Interactive and its internal development studio announced Crusader Kings III, the grand-strategy follow-up to 2012’s Crusader Kings II, one of the most beloved strategy games of all-time. According to the Swedish publisher, the game will release sometime next year and do so via the PC and the PC only. However, the publisher does note the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well, but of course only the PC version of the subscription service.

According to Paradox Interactive, Crusader Kings III is the newest generation of the beloved medieval role-playing grand-strategy series. In it, players will expand and improve their realm, whether a mighty kingdom or a modest county. And to do this, they will use marriage, diplomacy, and war to not only increase their power and spread influence, but to gain prestige, which is all medieval nobles truly care about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” continues an official game description. “Your cunning is your greatest weapon, and intelligence is the key to all successful strategy. Guard your life and the future of your dynasty, because enemies foreign and domestic envy your status. Engage in espionage, join political factions, punish heretics or use assassins to make sure your throne passes safely to the next generation.”

As you may know, Crusader Kings II is often referred to as the best Game of Thrones game you can currently play, and it’s true. And thankfully, it looks like Crusader Kings III will be more of the same, but revamped and improved upon. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: