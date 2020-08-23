Crysis Remastered Gets PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date

Developer Crytek has announced that Crysis Remastered will release September 18th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The title released on Nintendo Switch earlier this summer, so those looking forward to playing the game on other platforms will now have the ability to do so. The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X will allow for ray tracing, and the PC version will offer the same on Nvidia RTX GPUs; that should give the game a significant visual boost! A new trailer has been released alongside the announcement, which can be found in the Tweet below.

The long wait is almost over - it is Official! Crysis Remastered is coming to your favorite gaming platforms on 18th September 2020. Here's your first Sneak-Peek of the tech trailer including, high-quality textures up to 8K, ray tracing & more.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/MwM2LN1pGg — Crysis (@Crysis) August 21, 2020

Crysis Remastered is a remake of the original Crysis, which released back in 2007. In the first-person shooter, players take on the role of Nomad, a member of Delta Force's Raptor Team. At the start of the game, Raptor Team has received a distress call from a group of archaeologists that appear to have been taken hostage by North Korea. As the storyline unfolds, however, it becomes clear that things are not what they seem. Interestingly enough, the game's events begin on August 7th, 2020, which was 13 years in the future, when Crysis originally released. As such, a 2020 remaster for the game seems pretty appropriate!

The original Crysis released to rave reviews, spawning a franchise for Crytek, with sequels released in 2011 and 2013. A wholly-new game in the series has not been released since. Back in April, the Crysis Twitter account began Tweeting for the first time in three years, and many fans expressed their hopes that a new series entry would see release. Crytek has yet to announce a fourth entry in the series, but if sales for Crysis Remastered prove strong enough, it seems entirely possible that a new game could be announced.

For now, fans will just have to be happy with a return to the original Crysis! Crysis Remastered will retail for $29.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Crysis Remastered? Are you a fan of the original game?

