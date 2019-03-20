‘Cuphead’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Month

Many gamers have already gotten their hands on Studio MDHR’s wonderfully old-school cartoon adventure Cuphead. Releasing in 2017 for Xbox One and PC, the title has received critical acclaim for its beautiful hand-drawn animations combined with fluid run-and-gun gameplay that sees the destruction of several difficult bosses. That said, many fans have been wondering if the game would eventually be making its way to Nintendo’s wildly popular portable console, and thanks to a recent announcement, we finally know the answer to that – Cuphead is coming to Nintendo Switch. Best of all, it arrives next month!

During the recent Nindies showcase, it was revealed that Cuphead and his pal Mugman would be making their way to the Nintendo Switch on April 18th. They even got a nice little jingle that pair well with the Switch port, which can be heard in the trailer above.

In addition to this, when Cuphead arrives on Switch, an update that will be arriving at the same time will allow solo players to choose between Cuphead and Mugman for the first time. This feature has been requested for quite some time, so it’s nice to see it finally happening.

For those who don’t know about Cuphead, here’s more:

“Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

“Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!”

Cuphead is currently available on Mac, PC, and Xbox One, and it will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on April 18th.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited that Studio MDHR is bringing the run-and-gun action to the Nintendo Switch? Do you fear that many consoles and Joy-Cons will be broken next month and beyond? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

