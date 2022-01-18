The Cuphead Show Release Date Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Netflix is officially set to release The Cuphead Show!, the upcoming animated series based on the video game Cuphead by developer Studio MDHR, on February 18th. In total, 12 episodes of the show will debut that day, each of which will be 12 minutes, and a new trailer released by Netflix gives a pretty good idea of what folks can expect to see when it premieres on the streaming service next month.

You can check out the official trailer for The Cuphead Show! as well as its new key art below:

Do you have what it takes to help Cuphead and Mugman save the souls of the Inkwell Isles? Take your chance and unlock exclusive Cuphead content. 👉 https://t.co/Q0kO7LWkhS pic.twitter.com/TsyjPg5zBE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 18, 2022

Here’s the synopsis for The Cuphead Show!, straight from Netflix:

“Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies-especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.”

As noted above, The Cuphead Show! will premiere on Netflix on February 18th. It consists of 12 episodes total, each of which are 12 minutes in length. It’s based on the video game by Studio MDHR, and produced by Netflix Animation. Executive producers for the show include Dave Wasson, CJ Kettler, Chad Moldenhauer, and Jared Moldenhauer. Cosmo Segurson serves as co-executive producer. The show includes the voices of Tru Valentino as Cuphead, Frank Todaro as Mugman, Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake as Devil, Greg Griffin as Ms. Chalice, and Wayne Brady as King Dice. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Cuphead Show! right here.

What do you think of the new trailer and key art for the upcoming The Cuphead Show!? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in February on Netflix?