Cyberpunk 2077 Apology Generator Does Exactly What It Says

By now, you have likely seen the apology provided by developer CD Projekt Red after the somewhat disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 -- especially on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Barring the obvious branding, the striking yellow background basically made it pop on all social media platforms to the point that other brands were using it to poke fun at the issue. Well, now you can create your own version with ease thanks to the Cyberpunk 2077 Apology Generator.

Created by Foone Turing, it is essentially a reworked version of Turing's previous Death Generator which allowed folks to create their own version of a bunch of video games' "You Died" screens. It allows anyone with access to the internet to immediately cobble together a message that looks exactly like the original apology with their own text. You can check out what that looks like for yourself below:

OK I made a cyberpunk apology generator. It's a hacked up death generator designed to make an image that looks like cd project red is apologizing... I thought I'd hack this together real quick while the meme is ongoing. Play with it here: https://t.co/EgXmqbokwH pic.twitter.com/8GCyudciDJ — foone (@Foone) December 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but as mentioned above you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware.

