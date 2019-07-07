Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Says “A Number Of” In-Game Buildings Can Be Entered

A lot of hype has been surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 ever since it was announced, but that has been especially true as of this year’s E3, where it was revealed that Keanu Reeves is in the game and it has a release date. After disclosing when the title will be available to players around the world, the devs themselves have been talking more about what will be featured in the upcoming experience, including different mechanics, settings, and more. That said, quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz recently discussed Night City and what players can expect in terms of getting into the game’s buildings.

During a recent interview with GamingBolt, Tomaszkiewicz touched on the buildings that make up Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. “The city of course, is not only the landmass, but also the buildings,” he said. “There is a number of them that you can enter. Not all of them, but a number of them you can enter that we have prepared content for. They have levels, and you can traverse these levels in different ways. This adds a lot of space to the city, I would say.”

While fans of CD Projekt Red‘s previous titles are used to a more open area for a world to explore, those taking to Cyberpunk 2077 will be experiencing something a bit different. Instead of hopping on Roach and traversing the lands, players will be taking a myriad of vehicles around Night City to various buildings, where they can go up to different floors for any number of reasons. It’s all about going up, as opposed to out.

In case you don’t know what Cyberpunk 2077 is all about, here’s more:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to officially arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what to expect from the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

