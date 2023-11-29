Sons of the Forest Version 1.0 Release Date Announced

Sons of the Forest is finally exiting early access and will reach its 1.0 phase in just a couple of short months. Upon releasing on Steam in early access earlier this year, Sons of the Forest blew up and immediately became one of the most-played games on Valve's PC platform. Since that time, SotF has continued to remain popular, but players have wondered when the full version of the game would end up coming about. As of today, we finally have our answer.

In a new message shared to Steam, developer Endnight announced that Sons of the Forest would properly release in its 1.0 version next year on February 22, 2024. This date marks the one-year anniversary of Sons of the Forest arriving in early access, which makes it the perfect launch date. Beyond this, Endnight also gave fans a few teases of what can be expected from the game once it reaches this milestone. Until that time, though, new updates aren't going to come about as often in the months ahead.

"Today we are announcing that Sons of the Forest v1.0 will release February 22, 2024 after 1 year in early access," Endnight said. "We are also excited to announce Shawn Ashmore has joined the cast and will be voicing Timmy as we expand his role in the game and story. In addition to story updates, new features and polish, v1.0 will also include the final ??? piece. After tomorrow's patch, we will continue to release hotfixes as needed, but the team will be focused on the bigger content release for v1.0. Thank you to everyone who has joined us so far in this early access journey, we are really excited for what we have in store for the v1.0 release and beyond."

