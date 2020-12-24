Cyberpunk 2077: Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against CD Projekt Red

✖

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against CD Projekt Red for "misleading" Cyberpunk 2077 customers and investors on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The lawsuit comes the way of Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, and "seeks to recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws." According to Rosen Law Firm, CD Projekt Red made false and misleading statements about Cyberpunk 2077 before release and failed to disclose salient information, such as the game being "virtually unplayable" on current-gen Xbox and PlayStation systems as a result of the "enormous number of bugs" inflicting these versions of the game.

Adding to this, the lawsuit claims, CD Projekt Red investors have suffered damages as a result of the blowback since release, which has included the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store and full refunds being offered for the game from a variety of sellers and CD Projekt Red itself.

"According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times," reads a press release about the lawsuit. "When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages."

Of course, it remains to be seen what comes of this lawsuit, which was always inevitable given the circumstances. At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not responded to the lawsuit in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the new open-world RPG click here or check out the relevant links below:

H/T, The Rosen Law Firm.