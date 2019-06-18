Cyberpunk 2077 Concept Art Shows Off Different Styles

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to promise what feels like an endless amount of customization options that go beyond just clothing and into body modifications as well. It wouldn’t be Cyberpunk without that feature, and it’s already been well established that the various gangs and organizations of Night City go about their body modifications differently depending on what their goal is. Based on some concept art shared by the Cyberpunk team, we’ve gotten a look at how some of the people in the game approach their modifications and other decisions.

Concept art was shared through the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account which you’re probably already following if you’re into the idea of the game. If you weren’t all about Cyberpunk 2077 before, perhaps the game’s most-watched E3 trailer and Keanu Reeves’ appearance swayed your opinion. If you’re just now hopping on the Cyberpunk train, you might’ve missed the concept arts that were shared throughout the past few days, one each for four different art styles we’ll see in Night City and beyond.

CD Projekt Red’s four distinct styles shown off in the concept artwork below are Entropism, Kitsch, Neomilitarism, and Neokitsch. To find out what those look like and what they mean in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, check out the art below.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16, 2020.

Entropism

>ENTROPISM



The look of poverty that derives from humans grappling with and struggling against technology and its unforgiving advance. It denotes a lack of design blending with a general poverty of means and ideas.#Cyberpunk2077 #NecessityOverStyle pic.twitter.com/nvBNTkpGg2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 14, 2019

Kitsch

>KITSCH



The look of a long lost golden age on people entirely unwilling or unable to forget it. It’s flashy, bold and usually cheap – filled with gold-plated cyberware, implants encased in brightly colored plastic and larger-than-life makeup.#Cyberpunk2077 #StyleOverSubstance pic.twitter.com/vzTjbGYdkT — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 15, 2019

Neomilitarism

>NEOMILITARISM



The look of global conflict and corporations jockeying for power. Cold, sharp and modern. Making everyone look as if they are ready to drop out of an AV’s cargo door and head straight into combat.#Cyberpunk2077 #SubstanceOverStyle pic.twitter.com/liEGuCd0v1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 16, 2019

Neokitsch