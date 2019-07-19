Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Details Corrupt Police, “Wanted” System

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to feature one of the most in-depth RPG experiences we’ve seen in a video game, bringing much of the character creation and adventure from the tapletop game to life in a digital manner. Ever since the release date was officially revealed, the devs have been more open about the title than ever before, providing details about what is to come. UI coordinator Alvin Liu recently spoke with Wccftech to touch on many aspects regarding Cyberpunk 2077, including the police force that will be patrolling Night City as well as a sort of “wanted” system that is in place.

When asked about committing crimes around Night City and the police force that is present, Liu had a few things to say. “The way that works is that they are basically up for hire, basically, the laws exist to take bribes from corporations,” he said. “So a corporation might pass a law that you can’t sell medicine anymore, and they’re going to enforce it. The only reason they got that law passed was that they bribed the government and they’re only using it as a proxy. So it’s not a place where you want to trust the government necessarily. There probably are some good people out there also, but it’s a city of people trying to constantly get one up on each other.”

As for what will happen if a player runs around Night City and starts committing crimes, Liu mentioned how citizens will attack you. “We have a system that we’re still iterating upon,” he said. “People will, you know, not be nice to you if you start killing many people. There are some people you can’t kill because that might have blocked a quest and that’s just by design, but it’s not what our game is based upon.

“So I would compare it to The Witcher 3 where if you chopped off the head of a villager in the middle of nowhere the guards wouldn’t show up out of nowhere. But if you’re in a big town and someone from the guard sees you and the people nearby run away screaming for help, people will come and try to stop you and they’re going to be usually pretty powerful.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage. As for what the adventure is all about:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

