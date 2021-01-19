Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Facing Second Class-Action Lawsuit

✖

Last month's release of Cyberpunk 2077 has caused a lot of problems for CD Projekt Red, including a $1 billion loss for the company's founders. Now it seems that the game is also the basis for a second class-action lawsuit against the developer. According to a regulatory announcement from CD Projekt Red, the lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California. In the announcement, CD Projekt Red states that the quantity of damages has not been specified for the lawsuit, and that the company "will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims."

The regulatory announcement states that the charges are similar to the first class-action suit, which called "for the court to adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the Company and members of its Management Board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.a. by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur damages."

Despite the negativity that has surrounded the game's console versions since its release, there are several people that have enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai. Sakurai referred to the title as "a dream game," and was impressed with how it performed on his PS4 Pro.

It will be interesting to see what impact patches will have on public perception when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077; it's possible that others will see the game as Sakurai does. The game is hardly the first to deliver an experience that didn't meet the expectations of players, and games like Star Wars Battlefront II managed to turn things around. That said, CD Projekt Red has an uphill battle in the court of public opinion, let alone the actual courts it may find itself in as a result of these cases. The studio is trying to get the game relisted on the PlayStation Store following its removal, while also working on updates to bring the console versions more in line with the one that released on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077 on console? What are your thoughts on the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!