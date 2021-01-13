Cyberpunk 2077 Is a "Dream Game" Says Super Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai

✖

While Cyberpunk 2077 has had its share of detractors since its release last month, the game has one big fan: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai! In the creator's latest column for Famitsu, Sakurai discussed CD Projekt Red's latest game, and the controversies that have surrounded it. In the column (which has been translated by Siliconera), Sakurai discussed his experiences playing the game on a PlayStation 4 Pro, as well as on PC. Apparently, the creator had no issues on a PS4 Pro, but did encounter bugs on PC. He also spoke highly of CD Projekt Red's decision to offer refunds for the game.

“I support this game from the bottom of my heart for sincerely dealing with [the refunds]," Sakurai wrote.

While some fans might be surprised to see the creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. discussing Cyberpunk 2077, Sakurai is an outspoken advocate for video games. During the coronavirus pandemic, fans have gotten a glimpse at Sakurai's home, which has an entertainment station lined with consoles from various gaming companies. Given his passion for gaming, he has proven to be the perfect person to lead Super Smash Bros. development. That doesn't mean fans should expect to see Johnny Silverhand in the game anytime soon, but it's interesting to see how much Sakurai has enjoyed his time with Cyberpunk!

“Cyberpunk 2077 is a dream game. I wonder how much planning and production was needed," wrote Sakurai.

Of course, Sakurai is no stranger to production difficulties. The director has often discussed the effort that goes into each entry in the Super Smash Bros. franchise. Sakurai went on to say that the effort required to produce a AAA title across multiple platforms was "enough for me to say that it’s wonderful."

It's worth noting that, despite all the controversies that have surrounded the title, there are quite a few people that feel the same way about Cyberpunk 2077 as Sakurai does. As CD Projekt Red continues working to improve the game, it will be interesting to see whether or not overall perception starts to shift.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077? Do you agree with Sakurai? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!