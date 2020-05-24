Cyberpunk 2077 Fan Film Teaser Trailer Offers a Live-Action Version of the Game

Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red might not be releasing until September, but at least we all have this excellent teaser for a Cyberpunk 2077 fan film called Phoenix Program to tide us over until both the full game and full fan film release. The latter does not appear to have a definitive date attached, however, as filming has paused due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Even so, the teaser trailer has left us excited to see the rest.

Phoenix Program is written and directed by Vi-Dan Tran, who is perhaps best known for his stunts work on shows and movies like Into the Badlands, 6 Underground, and more. While there are a number of different actors in the short teaser trailer, the fan film notably stars Ben Bergmann as Johnny Silverhand and Stylouz Cosplay as the male version of V, Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist. Bergmann is perhaps better known as Maul Cosplay, a professional cosplayer that we have featured a number of times for his take on Geralt and others.

While the teaser trailer doesn't exactly give away the full arc of the fan film, it would appear that Johnny Silverhand has a score to settle of some sort, and the action and production generally looks top-notch, especially for a fan film. It would appear that Bergmann makes for a fine action hero himself, just like the characters he so often cosplays.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17th. A "Night City Wire" event for the video game is set for June 11th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

