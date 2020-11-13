KFC Takes Shots at Cyberpunk 2077 Over Most Recent Delay

✖

It's been a very long wait for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, and a lot of gamers have had fun at the developer's expense over the game's most recent delay. The latest of these is the KFC Gaming Twitter account, which announced a delay for its "KFConsole," which now has a release date of December 11th. That date just so happens to be one day after the current release date for Cyberpunk 2077. The entire "delay announcement" also bears a strong resemblance to the one CD Projekt Red issued on Twitter back in October to announce the latest delay for Cyberpunk 2077.

The "announcement" from KFC Gaming can be found embedded below.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/El2G0IrrAG — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) November 12, 2020

According to KFC Gaming, the KFConsole is a system that plays video games while simultaneously heating chicken. It's a brilliant concept, and one that would likely prove to be a strong opponent for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, it's easy to see why the whole thing has been delayed. Overheating can be a major concern for any console manufacturer, and that concern would likely increase while trying to get chicken up to serving temperature. Perhaps the worlds of fried chicken and video games aren't meant to overlap in such a clear manner. Hopefully KFC Gaming will have solved the problem by December 11th!

Some have clearly approached the delay of Cyberpunk 2077 with good humor, but others have not done the same. Following the game's latest delay, developers at CD Projekt Red reported receiving death threats from gamers upset about the postponement. While it's always disappointing to see a highly-anticipated game get delayed, it's important to remember that the people making the games that we love are more than just faceless developers. It's okay to have a laugh about the situation, but fans should keep a little bit of perspective.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

