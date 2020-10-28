Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Getting Death Threats Following Delay

✖

Following CD Projekt Red's most recent delay for Cyberpunk 2077, developers on the game have reportedly received death threats. Senior game designer Andrzej Zawadzki took to Twitter to air his frustrations regarding the actions of some of these fans. The game was supposed to release on November 19th, but has been pushed back 21 days, and will now release on December 10th, instead. While Zawadzki made it clear that he understands why fans are disappointed, he also took the opportunity to stand up for his fellow developers on the game, calling out those that take things to such an extreme level.

Cyberpunk 2077 has faced numerous delays, and it's easy to understand why some fans are frustrated. However, at the end of the day, the development team has put years of effort into making the game the best it can be, and no one involved wants to see the release delayed further. In the Tweet embedded below, it's clear that Zawadzki is just as frustrated by the latest setback.

I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay.

I understand you're feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it.

However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you. — Andrzej Zawadzki (@ZawAndy) October 27, 2020

Social media has given fans far greater access to game developers than ever before, but some fans take that access for granted. At every previous point in the history of the video game medium, fans and developers had limited ability to directly communicate about the games. There is never an excuse for death threats against anyone, and the reality is that these types of actions will cause some developers to abstain from communicating with fans entirely.

Passion for the gaming medium unites both players and developers alike. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears go into the making of any title. It's perfectly reasonable to be frustrated about the Cyberpunk 2077 delay, but fans need to remember that the developers that make these games are people too, and they don't deserve to be given death threats over problems that are out of their control.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? Are you disappointed by the game's latest delay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!