‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Team Talks Quests, Main Story, and Pushover Cops

Though we still don’t have a release date for the highly anticipated RPG adventure from the team that gave us The Witcher saga, that hasn’t stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 hype from building. We’ve been learning alot recently about the adventures in Night City including the in-game philosophy, how it won’t be like be like Grand Theft Auto V, and so much more. Now we’re getting an even closer look at pushover cops and main storyline goodness.

Speaking with GamingBolt, Level Designer Miles Tost continued to shed more light on the upcoming open-world RPG. For those wondering about how the side quests and main storyline will intertwine, it appears to be set up quite seamlessly. Tost explains, “Side quests are great opportunities for us to tell stories of our cyberpunk world. After all, despite not being a part of the main questline, they are still connected to the world and can elaborate on certain parts of it, like the characters. So it’s all interwoven. And yes, that also means that our side quests could affect the main story.”

But where do cops come into play with talk of the story? Well Night City is not a paradise, it’s a slum ridden with drugs, crime, and blatant hedonism. You have to be tough to stand up against that level of depravity, so don’t expect the police in-game to be idle NPCs:

“It’s really important to us to portray a world that you feel a part of, so naturally, the world also has to react to your presence,” he said. “Regarding this particular example, let me just say the Night City police don’t react lightly to people stepping out of the line. Their cyber implants, as well as advanced weaponry make them not a pushover, either.”

This goes along with what Tost said in an earlier interview about the fluidity of the story, “Storytelling is hugely important to us as a studio. We want to tell stories that resonate with people on an emotional level and ask important questions. So there will be a lot of that in the actual game. It’s an important part of the genre.”

There are many ways that RED is making sure this level of immersion is possible and we’re excited to learn even more about the adventure to come. Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date at this time, but you can catch up on more Cyberpunk goodness with our Game Hub right here!