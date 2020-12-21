Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Lets You Change Your Hair

✖

One of the more frustrating intentional aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red -- as opposed to frustrating unintentional ones -- is the fact that once you've initially customized your character's hairstyle, there's no way to change it. When the character creator closes, so to does the player's window for fussing with their hair. Thanks to a new mod, however, some folks will be able to wrest control back into their own hands.

The mod, created by UTF_8x and available over at Nexus Mods, is essentially a little app that swaps around the bits of code in the files that represent the various hairstyles in the video game. You're not going to be able to, say, create a completely new and different hairstyle, but you can at least move between the various presets. There are some relatively simple instructions that require a little legwork, and it's PC only of course, but it is better than being forever stuck with whatever hair you started with on your journey into Night City.

As for changing other features like facial hair, the mod's creator has stated that they are working on seeing if that's possible. Fiddling with save files can be a tricky business, and as the notes for the mod say, make sure you back up whatever save files just in case something goes wonky and this somehow corrupts them.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

[H/T PCGamesN]