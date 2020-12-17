Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch Causes NPC to Constantly Pee

✖

At this point, it should likely come as no surprise that the video game Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red is riddled with bugs and glitches. This is notably even worse on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but glitches like constant, unexpected nudity seem to be prevalent across platforms. In just the latest example of this, one player encountered an NPC that just... would not stop peeing through their clothes.

The brief clip sees what appears to be a homeless woman sitting near a makeshift tent constantly relieving herself through her clothes with no indication that it is meant to be happening. She gets up, moves somewhere else, and sits back down, all while a steady stream of liquid falls from her pants. The video, which was shared to Reddit, appears to have been captured from the PC version of the video game. It also seems to be from extremely early on in the video game as the quest indicator would place the player somewhere before the prologue ends.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive major updates in the following months to correct the performance issues on consoles in addition to just fixing the huge assortment of bugs that it is possible to find littered throughout. For now, you can likely expect to find more of the above sort of weirdness in the near future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

