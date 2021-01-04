Cyberpunk 2077 Modder Creates Third-Person Mode

✖

A Cyberpunk 2077 modder has created a third-person mode for the PC version of the game. According to PC Gamer, the mod was created by Jelle Bakker and uploaded to Nexus Mods. While using the option, players will be able to switch between four different camera views with the press of a button. It should be noted that the mode is still a work-in-progress, so there might be some hiccups upon installation. However, those that would prefer to enjoy their game from a third-person perspective can now do so! Those interested in downloading the mod can find it right here, alongside a list of the requirements needed prior to installation.

Considering the amount of customization options that are available in Cyberpunk 2077, it's a bit strange that CD Projekt Red has not released an official third-person perspective for the game! Cyberpunk 2077 gives players the ability to customize their characters down to the smallest details, so it seems like a lot of players might be interested in trying out this option. The mod was uploaded on January 2nd, and has seen more than 3,800 unique downloads, since. Some users have reported strange animations, but that could change as the mod is fine-tuned.

The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been the most highly-regarded version of the game. Unfortunately, the console version has seen quite a bit of negativity since the game's release last month. As a result, a number of retailers have offered refunds for the game. Despite these issues, it seems that there are a lot of people that have been enjoying the game, and are excited to see how things improve, over time. If reception to this particular mod is strong enough, perhaps CD Projekt Red will consider adding an official version sometime in the future. It seems, however, that the developer has more pressing issues to deal with at the moment, so PC fans will have to enjoy this mod, for the time being!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

