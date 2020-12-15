Cyberpunk 2077 Recognizes Pineapple on Pizza Is a Crime

✖

The internet has long debated whether or not pineapple on pizza should be considered a delicacy or a sin against food. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, it seems as though CD Projekt Red has made clear what its stance is on the matter and has reflected such in the game’s world.

Spotted over on Reddit, Cyberpunk 2077 has deemed pineapple on pizza to be a literal crime within the world of Night City. This revelation was made from a description for one of the game’s characters that stated they were wanted for “illegal use of pineapple of pineapple-adjacent products” which is a breach of the “Pizza Desecration Act.” So yes, if you put pineapples on pizza within Night City, you’ll apparently find yourself being pursued by law enforcement officers or the main protagonist, V.

Look, there are currently a lot of problems with Cyberpunk 2077 and the litany of performance issues and bugs that players are coming across, but this is certainly one of the things that CD Projekt Red got right. In fact, I’m of the mind that we should adopt the Pizza Desecration Act here in the real world as well. Let’s ensure that no one will ever again taint their pizzas with a disgusting fruit.

Jokes aside, this is a really fun Easter egg for CDPR to put into Cyberpunk 2077 and makes me wonder how many other gags like this are tucked away in the game. Considering how massive Cyberpunk 2077 is, you’d imagine that those playing it will continue to stumble across secrets just like this the longer that the game is out in the public. Whether or not they'll match up to this goof remains to be seen, though. I'm personally a big fan of this one.

[H/T TheGamer]