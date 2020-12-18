Cyberpunk 2077 Removed From PlayStation Store, Full Refunds Being Issued

✖

Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, leaving PS4 and PS5 players with no option to purchase the new CD Projekt Red game. In addition to this, it has announced it will be offering full refunds for everyone who purchased the game via the PlayStation Store. For those who have downloaded the game, they can continue to play it or cash in on the refund. In the meantime, the game is no longer available on the PlayStation Store, which means the only option to purchase the game on PS4 or PS5 is via a retail copy.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Sony will be offering full refunds or when the game will return to the PlayStation Store. What Sony does not is that this is being done to ensure it maintains its high level of customer satisfaction.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on the situation. If and when it does, we will be sure to update the story.

Since it released on December 15, players have been, en masse, seeking refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, which is brimming with bugs and performance issues on console. Cyberpunk 2077 isn't the first game to launch in a questionable state on PlayStation, but it's the first game, at least of significance, to be removed from the PlayStation Store and to be completely returnable. Not only is this unprecedented from PlayStation, but typically the company maintains a very strict no return policy.

Now that the game has been removed from the PlayStation Store, and now that Sony is offering full refunds, there's a chance Xbox will follow suit. That said, at the moment, this hasn't happened.