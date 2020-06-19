Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Its PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Plans

✖

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced a delay for its upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. The title was originally scheduled for September 17th, but will now release on November 19th, instead. In a call with investors, the publisher revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch, and will immediately look superior to the current versions of the game. In addition, the game will receive a larger update for next-gen consoles at a later date. Those looking forward to the game will be happy to know that this update will be released free of charge.

According to CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 is complete from a content standpoint, but the game still requires a significant amount of QA testing. The delay likely comes as a bit of a disappointment for those anticipating the game, but it's far more important that the final product lives up to the anticipation of fans. While the publisher did not cite complications from the coronavirus pandemic as part of the reason for the delay, the company did switch to remote work in March, which likely provided some complications for development.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive undertaking for CD Projekt Red. Earlier this year, the company became Europe's second-biggest gaming company, valued at $8 billion. Much of that success can be attributed to the popularity of The Witcher brand, following the success of the Netflix series. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt saw a massive spike in popularity this year, as a result. However, Cyberpunk 2077 is the first game from CD Projekt Red that isn't focused on The Witcher franchise. If the game proves successful, it could help solidify the company's standing, and prove that they can find success outside of that series.

It will be interesting to see when the game will release in relation to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Neither console has a release date just yet, and the third week of November is a very common time to release a video game console. It's all just speculation at this time, but it seems entirely possible that Cyberpunk 2077 just might land on or around the same day as the next-gen consoles.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? Are you planning to play the game on next-gen consoles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.