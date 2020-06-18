Cyberpunk 2077's New Release Date May Hint at When the PS5 and Xbox Series X Are Releasing

✖

Today, CD Projekt Red announced that PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia game Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer releasing on September 17. Rather, the game will now release on November 19. According to CD Projekt Red, the scope and ambition of the game means it needs a lot of QA testing and time to polish. Further, it's safe to assume the coronavirus pandemic also played a role in the delay. That said, while it's unfortunate that players will need to wait even longer for the long-awaited game, the trade-off may be some juicy new information on when the PS5 and Xbox Series X will release.

If you open up your calendar, you'll see that November 19, 2020 is a Thursday. Why is this noteworthy? Because big games never release on Thursdays. They only release on Friday or Tuesday. In fact, other than the weekend, Thursday is arguably the least common day to release a game. Yet, Cyberpunk 2077 is now releasing on a Thursday. It makes no sense unless you factor in the releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There's absolutely no way CD Projekt Red would release the game on November 19 rather than November 20, unless it's because the PS5 or Xbox Series X or both are releasing this week, presumably on Friday. CD Projekt Red would probably want to avoid releasing on the same day as a next-gen console, especially if the next-gen ports won't be ready in time. And as a result, it decided to release the game on a Thursday.

Of course, for now, this is nothing more than speculation. That said, it's unclear why else CD Projekt Red would pick such a peculiar date for what will likely be the biggest release of 2020.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

