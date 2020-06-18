Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Again

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed, again. The highly-anticipated open-world RPG from CD Projekt Red is no longer releasing on September 17. Rather, it will release worldwide, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19. According to the Polish developer, who made a name for itself via The Witcher, the game is content complete, but a game of Cyberpunk 2077's scope and ambition requires a huge amount of QA testing, polish, and balance. And in order to properly fulfill these requirements, the team needs a little bit more time.

With this new release date, it's quite possible PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will ship alongside other versions of the game, but for now, this is just speculation. CD Projekt Red hasn't said one way or another, and at the moment, we don't know when either PS5 or Xbox Series X will launch, though it's suspected both will hit sometime in late October or the first few weeks of November.

Interestingly, CD Projekt Red has also revealed that members of the gaming press all around the world are getting their hands on the game this week, with previews scheduled to go out later this month. In other words, you will soon be able to read much more about the game, and how it's shaping up.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch and the relevant links to more coverage:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

