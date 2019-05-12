Cyberpunk 2077 Shares Same Timeline With the Tabletop Game, Says Mike Pondsmith

Gamers anticipating CD Projekt Red‘s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 are getting excited for this year’s E3, which is now less than a month away. We’ll be receiving a new look at the title next month, and while it may loot a bit different from what was revealed last year, it’s safe to say that many will be happy to see it in action. That said, there has been a handful of details unveiled since the studio’s showing at last year’s E3, but one that has been at the center of some confusion is if the upcoming video game shares a timeline with the original tabletop RPG. Luckily, Cyberpunk 2020 creator Mike Pondsmith has confirmed that the timeline is indeed the same.

Taking to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, Pondsmith himself cleared the air surrounding the subject, noting how there has been an interview going around the Internet that is not correct. “There’s still an incorrect interview floating around the interwebs that states that Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2020 are separate timelines,” he said. “To clear this up, I am posting RIGHT HERE AND NOW that the timeline is unified, with the path moving from Cyberpunk 2013 thru Cyberpunk 2020, then through Cyberpunk RED and up to Cyberpunk 2077.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then went on to say that we can expect to learn even more about the subject a later time. “Lord knows, we spent enough time hashing the details out over the past six months. Expect more on this later,” Pondsmith said. “Back to your cyberlives, everyone.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently without a release date, but it is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will be making an appearance at this year’s E3, and we can only hope that a launch window of some sort is unveiled then. In the meantime, check out some of our previous coverage to learn more about the upcoming title.

What do you think about all of this? Did you already assume that Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2020 shared the same timeline? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!