Cyberpunk 2077 Update Sheds Light on Sequel

A new update about the future of the Cyberpunk 2077 series has shed light on a sequel, codenamed Project Orion. Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will apparently be made in the United States rather than Poland. To faciliate this, CD Projekt Red is currently building a team out of the United States that is expected to be completed in 2024 and house roughly 350-500 developers. Bolstering this team will be some assistance from CD Projekt Red's Polish teams.

As you would expect, this means the game is far away, with the research/pre-production phase not set to begin until this team is completed in 2024. Most of the eventual team is currently working on the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is scheduled to release this year and will then require some level of post-launch support for a while.

"We think the studio will go live in early 2024 [...] once the studio is up and running in 2024, the [research costs] should increase. Once Phantom Liberty launches, no doubt we will need to dedicate some resources to patching and updating. [But] some people will join Polaris , which is already in development, [...] and others will join Orion ," says CD Projekt Red.

For those that don't know, "Polaris" refers to the next mainline installment of The Witcher series, tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by many. It's expected this will release before the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which likely won't be out until closer to 2030, probably somewhere 2027 or 2028.

"Most of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters you'll meet in Night City have different connections and perspectives on the setting, but they've all got one unifying point to stress: the possibilities of Night City are endless," reads the opening of our official review of the first game. "Those possibilities draw people in and keep inhabitants entangled in the affairs of the city with everyone looking for their next big move, their next thing to do. Not everyone is as impressed with the city though and instead, say it's just a city like any other and that people can find what they're looking for elsewhere. As it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot in common with its bustling, futuristic setting."

H/T, Vandal.