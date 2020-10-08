Cyberpunk 2077 Announces New Night City Wire Episode

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that yet another Night City Wire event will take place a week from today on Thursday, October 15th, at 12PM ET/9AM PT. This time, the Night City Wire announcements will largely focus on the upcoming video game's vehicles from how they look to how they sound and more. This seems to be in line with the more focused Night City Wire events of late, though it's always possible that something else will sneak into it too.

Previous Night City Wire events have detailed various odds and ends about the video game like gangs, weapons, the score, and even Johnny Silverhand's band. Given the impending release of the title, vehicles seem like a natural progression, but there is still time for a couple more of these before it actually releases in the middle of November.

The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we'll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more! 📺 https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv pic.twitter.com/CbENAuOCEj — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 8, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited about the new Night City Wire episode? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!