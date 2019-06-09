Keanu Reeves Is in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the biggest surprises of Xbox’s E3 conference has already been revealed during CD Projekt Red’s appearance on-stage. Actor Keanu Reeves who’s most recently known for the John Wick franchise will be featured in the game with his character shown during a new trailer that was unveiled. Reeves took the stage himself afterwards to talk about his involvement with the game and how he’s been working with CD Projekt Red.

It’s unclear to what extent Reeves’ character will be involved in the game, but judging from the trailer above, he’ll have a big part to play. Reeves’ cybernetically-augmented character was shown towards the end telling the player to wake up and that they had a city to burn down together, so it’s looking like we’ll be seeing a lot of Reeves in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The same trailer also announced the release date for the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on April 16th, 2020. With this date now known, the pre-orders are already up for Cyberpunk 2077, and it looks as though the leaked images of the different editions of the game were indeed accurate. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can get various wallpapers, books, stickers, soundtracks, statues, and other collectible items with the game.

A summary of the game was provided alongside the new footage to tide fans over until we see more from CD Projekt Red before the game eventually releases in 2020.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

The official site for the game offers more information. You’ll be playing as an urban mercenary who’s augmented themselves with cybernetic enhancements, just like Reeves has done in his cameo within the trailer. You’ll be exploring Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, a world quite different from the others that CD Projekt has created with The Witcher.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 16, 2020.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.