Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Johnny Silverhand Collectible Figure

✖

Developer CD Projekt Red is set to release the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 this November, and ahead of launch, the developer continues to announce various tie-in goods and materials. For example, it was revealed this weekend that Good Smile would be producing a series of figures for the video game beginning with a Pop Up Parade series Johnny Silverhand, the character portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

If you are not familiar, the Pop Up Parade series is a relatively inexpensive collectible line at Good Smile featuring static figures with no articulation. The Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand figure, for example, appears to have been caught in the middle of taking off his sunglasses. This Johnny Silverhand figure, which you can check out below, is available to pre-order for 3,900 yen (about $37), and it would appear that Johnny, Male V, and Female V will all be revealed as Nendoroids in the near future among other figures.

Johnny Silverhand joins the POP UP PARADE series! The famous Rockerboy has been carefully recreated in meticulous detail – pre-order now to add him to your collection! 👉 https://t.co/0bKIb2lKQT pic.twitter.com/NNdyEBoO7w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 26, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited for the new figures? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!