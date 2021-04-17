The Witcher Fans Finally Get What They Want With New Cyberpunk 2077 Mod

✖

The Witcher fans aren't getting The Witcher 4 anytime soon, which means they will need to kill time with CD Projekt Red's most recent release, Cyberpunk 2077. To help fans do this, a modder has added Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the game, and yes it's as cool as it sounds. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Google Stadia, there's no way to use this mod. However, if you're on PC, it's currently available to use for free.

The mod comes the way of Nexus Mods and creator "LittleCloudxJ," who notes that rather than simply bring a one-for-one Ciri over from The Witcher 3, they created a character from scratch to imagine what Ciri could look like in the game.

"This is my own version of Ciri from Witcher 3," writes the creator of the mod. "It's not supposed to have her face shape or anything like that, I was just going for the Ciri vibe."

Unlike some mods for the game, this one is easy to run, but unfortunately, it's just a character model and nothing else.

As you would expect, the mod is attracting some attention, especially from fans of The Witcher, many of which thought the character may make a cameo in the game after hinting in The Witcher 3 that she was in Night City when she was traveling between different dimensions. Alas, she's not, but there are some easter eggs that reference the character.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the Google Stadia, PC, and both last and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here.

"Most of the Cyberpunk 2077 characters you’ll meet in Night City have different connections and perspectives on the setting, but they’ve all got one unifying point to stress: the possibilities of Night City are endless," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Those possibilities draw people in and keep inhabitants entangled in the affairs of the city with everyone looking for their next big move, their next thing to do. Not everyone is as impressed with the city though and instead, say it’s just a city like any other and that people can find what they’re looking for elsewhere. As it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot in common with its bustling, futuristic setting."