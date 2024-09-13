Cyberpunk 2077 Players Surprised by New Feature: "This Is Huge"

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.13 released yesterday. Unfortunately, for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the update is only available on PC. And from the sounds of it, there is no plan to bring it in any capacity to consoles, but when you see the patch notes for it below, you will understand why.

The part of the update that has had some PC players freaking out about though is the addition of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation support. To non-PC gamers, this may read like hooplah, but it is a pretty big deal for rigs that can take advantage of this. As one fan notes, "this is huge," while others appreciated the "surprise."

The only downside here, as some have pointed out, is the support is limited to 3.0 and does not include 3.1, which is a bummer for some who have been waiting a long time for this addition as CD Projekt Red had previously teased it being added over a year ago. It is also worth noting you have to FSR upscaling to enable it. So, the implementation is not perfect, but it is a nice improvement for some.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.13 Patch Notes:

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation. More information can be found in this article on the Support website.

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3.

It will now be possible to enable both DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction at the same time.

Added a new "Utilities" tab in Settings and moved HDD Mode, Hybrid CPU Utilization and AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) options there.

Other stability and visual fixes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.