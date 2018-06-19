Cyberpunk 2077 Hands-On: But What About Those Weapons?

E3 2018 has been done for a week now but we can’t stop thinking about how glorious Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt RED is. We wrote up our first impressions after we sat down with the upcoming RPG for an hour, but we just keep finding more and more things we just need to discuss! We’re sure you don’t mind.

So let’s talk weapons and abilities. My first impression when that first mission started was that this world immediately reminded me of a weird drunken baby concoction of the below titles:

Borderlands, humor/weapons

Crackdown, environment

Mass Effect’s Omega (2/3), environment

Deus Ex, environment

Fallout, RPG mechanics

Weird, right? But totally lovable. Our walkthrough consisted of seeing all of the different ways V, the protagonist, can interact with NPCs, choices, and the road ahead. But also – those sweet, sweet weapons. In the game, players can not only upgrade/find epic firearms throughout the game itself but can also upgrade their own cyber tech, including a nifty eyeball upgrade that makes scanning infinitely easier.

The weapon progression system is incredible customizable from the forearm-mounted Mantis blades, to the incredible firearms available to the player. There’s even a badass ricochet targeting system that let’s players shoot from around corners for the ultimate sneak attack. Pretty much if you can think it up, it’s there. There’s even a spider robot that can follow you around which was way more adorable than it had any right being – just saying.

With my own impressions of the game, I feel like if they had made it in the Third Person vantage point, the immersion would have been broken. Especially with the opening sequence I witnessed during my time with the game. It was gritty and just would not have had the same intended reaction had it not been up close and personal.

Many were concerned about the FPS vantage selection because how incredible the character customization is. The hair color, face, eyes, scars, tattoos – everything. If you’re like me and can easily be lost in hours of character customization, it’s understandable that you’d want to see that same character in action. But don’t fear, hopeful fans. With no loading screens yet fluid cutscenes, you will have plenty of time to see that pretty face of yours. That careful selection process won’t go to waste, I promise.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust me, ComicBook family, it will be worth the wait.

Want to talk even more RPG goodness? Feel free to follow me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – I'm the ultimate fangirl!