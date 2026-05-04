Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Finally Feels Like a Complete Game

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection was a solid collection of some of the most important games in the video game medium. Not only were these retro titles finally playable on most modern systems, they were also joined by a well-produced documentary that helped to contextualize why this series matters straight from many of the people who made it happen. However, the video game side of the package was slightly underwhelming and plagued by issues that were particularly egregious to those who didn’t care much about the behind-the-scenes features. But now six months and a few updates later, Legacy Kollection is much more playable now and in a decent spot.

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Its most recent patch has a lot to do with why its fate has turned around. Its April update finally added cross-platform play, VRR support, two-on-two combat in games that support it, and the ability to pick a stage in online matches. While the latter two are just nice if somewhat superfluous features, cross-platform play and VRR support are both rather huge. Cross-platform play has been a standard for the genre for years, something Mortal Kombat 1 also coincidentally didn’t have at release and paid the price for it. Without it, it’s a lot harder to link up with friends and always find a match quickly.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Now Finally Has More Features

image Courtesy of Atari

VRR support is also quite important. It helps the games run at their native frame rates on supported displays, meaning it will feel more responsive and closer to the arcade originals. Frame rates and input delay often play a huge role in emulating games like this, so this is a big boon for a package almost entirely filled with old arcade titles.

This step in addressing input lag has only been the latest in a saga regarding the topic. At launch, it was derided across all consoles for having noticeable levels of input lag and was much worse on PlayStation systems, the community likely to have the most Legacy Kollection players. And while the numbers varied across platforms, the input lag wasn’t great on any system outside of PC.

Digital Eclipse released multiple updates to address the issue and got it to a much better spot, shaving off double digit milliseconds of input lag in some cases. Those updates combined with snappier menus made the game feel much more responsive, which is especially important for a fighting game. Noted input lag tester Nigel Woodall said he’d crunch the numbers and analyze the new update soon, but VRR is going to help more than a few players in making the bundle more responsive.

image Courtesy of Atari

This is just one of the handful of major updates that Legacy Kollection saw after launch. Other updates added such features as online rooms, one-button Fatalities, the ability to adjust the difficulty in many of the titles, and an incredibly long list of tiny fixes and optimizations that incrementally improved almost every game in the collection. These range from small adjustments like adding the Mortal Kombat 4 ladder endings to the main menu to reducing the time needed to pause to adding portraits to the moves lists in certain games. There are dozens upon dozens of these types of tweaks and, perhaps more importantly, bug fixes, and, while minor points separately, they play their role in making this collection better when taken in totality.

However, there’s still one issue plaguing the game, and it is unclear whether or not it will be addressed. Legacy Kollection still lacks multi-game matchmaking, meaning those queuing up can only queue up for one game at a time. This narrow matchmaking system lengthens queue times because there are so many possible games to dive into at any one time. Between all the different games and ports, there are 19 titles with online play and therefore 19 different ways to divide the player base. It would be ideal if players could tick off a few of their favorite installments so they could just jump into whatever game can get them into a match the quickest. Loading into any entry is preferable to just staring at a menu waiting for one specific game.

It seems unlikely multi-game matchmaking is coming because Digital Eclipse stated this latest update had “the final three major features that [the team is] currently [planning] to add to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection.” Leaving out this one feature is disappointing, but this bundle has come so far since its troubled October 2025 launch. It went from being a package with a fantastic interactive documentary and shakily emulated games to a package with the same fantastic interactive documentary and some respectably emulated games. Legacy Kollection should have launched in its current state, but, like the original Mortal Kombat 3, it eventually got to a great place, which will be how it’s remembered going forward.

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