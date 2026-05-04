New Resident Evil Remake Reportedly Being Revealed Very Soon

The next remake of a Resident Evil game from the past is reportedly set to be unveiled by Capcom incredibly soon. For well over a year at this point, credible insiders have claimed that Resident Evil: Code Veronica will be getting a remake of its own. Capcom itself has yet to confirm as much, primarily due to its focus on releasing Resident Evil Requiem earlier this year. With Requiem now out the door, though, it sounds like Capcom is preparing to turn the page and will be unveiling its next Resident Evil project in short order.

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Coming by way of leaker Dusk Golem, who has shared countless accurate scoops in the past tied to Resident Evil, this new remake of Code Veronica is “incredibly likely” to be revealed next month during Summer Game Fest. This annualized gaming event hosted by Geoff Keighley is set to kick off on June 5th and will center around a broadcast that will spotlight a number of upcoming games. While Dusk Golem stressed that they weren’t certain that this new version of Resident Evil: Code Veronica would be announced, they believe it’s the most likely venue for such a reveal.

Based on what we’ve seen from Capcom in the past, it would make a ton of sense to see this Code Veronica remake announced at Summer Game Fest. The main reason for this is due to the fact that Resident Evil Requiem was unveiled this past year at the same event. Even outside of this instance, Capcom has often collaborated with Keighley at SGF and The Game Awards to announce other titles like Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Monster Hunter Wilds. With this in mind, it’s clear that the company likes to work with Keighley and leverage his showcase for game announcements.

Based on past reports, this remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is set to launch at some point in the early months of 2027. So even if Capcom doesn’t announce this new version of the classic Resident Evil game in June, there’s plenty of reason to believe that its reveal won’t be very far off. When and if the title is properly shown off, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the first details here on ComicBook.

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