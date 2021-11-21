Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Shoots Down Xbox Game Pass Rumors

CD Projekt Red has denied that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass following a rumor circulating that it could, in fact, be doing exactly that. It all started when a brief promotional video in support of Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to consoles included a brief clip of Cyberpunk 2077, and Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The problem, of course, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is not currently on Xbox Game Pass nor has it been announced as coming to the subscription service.

The rumor started gaining traction on Reddit as the discussion of the brief promotional clip began. Notably, the original promotional video which featured the clip has now been taken down by Xbox, and there appears to be no replacement that has been uploaded as of writing. And CD Projekt Red Global PR Director Radek Grabowski has explicitly stated “there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077.” You can check that out for yourself below:

I just thought I'll chime in to say that there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077. — Radek (@gamebowski) November 19, 2021

Now, the implied part of that statement is “currently.” Just because there are no plans at the moment does not mean there will never be plans, but based on the fact that Xbox seemingly pulled the promotional video and the strong denial from CD Projekt Red, this certainly seems like a mistake rather than an unintentional leak ahead of some announcement.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade now set to release in 2022 to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the controversial video game right here.

