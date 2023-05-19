Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC Reportedly Releasing Very Soon

Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC will reportedly be releasing very soon. Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that was, at least at one time, quite controversial. After knocking it out of the park with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, fans were incredibly excited to see what CD Projekt Red could do with a game set in the future with guns, cars, and an excess of crime. As the game got closer to release, lots of big promises were made, audiences were hyped out of their minds, and it was perceived as a game that could be a total game changer. Unfortunately, it was pretty disastrous. While some of that could be chalked up to people's expectations being unrealistic, the game launched in a very buggy way which led to retailers offering refunds in mass, the game being removed from the PlayStation Store for a while, and months of major patches.

Thankfully, the game is better now and while some still think it isn't quite what was promised, it is a solid, functioning game. The studio has been quietly chipping away at a big DLC for the game known as Phantom Liberty for some time now and officially announced it at The Game Awards. Now, it looks like it could release very soon. According to Polish podcasters Remigiusz Maciaszek (also known as Rock) and Borys Nieśpielak, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty could release in June or July. It has already been confirmed that more info on the DLC would be shared at Summer Game Fest in June, but Borys noted that CDPR has been targeting June for a while and that sources told him that it would be released a month after the date was revealed.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for right now. However, DLCs tend to get pretty short marketing cycles as they don't need as much hype and run-up as a full fledged video game. It would be surprising if the DLC was shown at length next month and didn't get a date. It would be even more surprising if the release date was announced for something later than this summer due to how these marketing cycles tend to work.

