Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Showcases Major New Feature

A new trailer for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has shown off a stunning new feature that will soon be coming to the popular RPG. At this point in time, CD Projekt Red is focusing on releasing the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. And while that DLC isn't slated to be shown off in more depth until this summer, a substantial feature will soon be rolling out on PC -- at least for those who have powerful rigs.

Highlighted in a new video from Nvidia, it was shown what Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be capable of what its Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode. Set to roll out next week on April 11th, this update will add "path tracing" to Cyberpunk 2077 which will make its world of Night City look more impressive than ever before. In short, path tracing is the next evolution of ray tracing in video games and Cyberpunk 2077 will be one of the first titles to incorporate the visual upgrade this time next week.

You can get a look at this new version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the trailer below:

As mentioned, the only problem with what is being shown off in this video from Nvidia is that it will require a very, very powerful PC in order to boast these visuals. This Cyberpunk 2077 video, in particular, was captured on GeForce RTX 4090, which retails at a minimum of $1599. Considering that most PC users don't have setups that are anywhere close to this, what is being highlighted is surely a pipe dream for many at this point in time. Still, this is an early glimpse of what will be possible in video games moving forward once this technology becomes more ubiquitous across PC and consoles.

