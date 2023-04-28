Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC Playtest Confirmed by CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 players still looking forward to the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC will have their shot to play it before it releases, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed this week. Those community-focused playtests will be preceded by hands-on opportunities extended to press and content creators, so even though it'll be some time after that before the wider community is able to play, some impressions and such should be out around the summer. The Phantom Liberty DLC is supposed to be out for Cyberpunk 2077 at some point this year, but an exact release date hasn't been set yet.

CD Project Red talked about the hands-on opportunities for the Phantom Liberty DLC over on Twitter this week. At the Summer Game Fest event, the developer said it'll have the Phantom Liberty DLC on-site for those attending the Play Days sessions to try out, but since that's more of an invite-only event, it doesn't really do much for those who want to play it themselves.

ICYMI, we'll start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June!



At @summergamefest: Play Days, we'll have hands-on sessions for press and content creators. We're also planning plenty of hands-on opportunities for our community at a later date, so stay tuned! ☀️🎮 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

However, the time will come when others can play the game's first and only DLC. CD Projekt Red said as much in the initial tweet, but when asked for clarification by a follower about what "hands-on opportunities for our community" meant, the developer confirmed its plans to make the DLC playable before release.

Meaning our community will also get a chance to play the game before the release :) — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 27, 2023

That's a welcome announcement for Cyberpunk 2077 players, but it's also a bit of an unusual case when it comes to releases like this. DLCs don't typically get betas prior to release – it's already an extension of the main game itself, so if you've played the main game, there's far less of a need for a beta since you already know what you're getting yourself into. Regardless, Cyberpunk 2077 players can rest assured knowing that they'll be able to play the game in the coming months before its eventual release planned for this year.

Along with this DLC, CD Projekt Red is also working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 which explains in part why this is the only DLC planned for the game. More Witcher games are in development, too, alongside what people are currently referring to as The Witcher 4, though all of those are likely quite some time away given how many projects are in the works.