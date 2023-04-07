Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Explains Cut Content

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has explained why content gets cut from games. When Cyberpunk 2077 came out, it was heavily criticized for not being the product that it was advertised to be. On top of just being incredibly buggy and broken, it was missing a lot of content that had been seen in the trailers for the game. Although the game has been polished up and made it closer to what fans had hoped for, it still has some missing bits that fans hoped to see. Perhaps some of this will make its way into the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, but it remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko spoke during a Twitch stream about why content gets cut from games. While he didn't speak specifically about Cyberpunk 2077, he explained that there's a responsibility on the developers to make sure everything that makes its way into the finished game ends up as high quality as everything else. If it can't get it there, it's their job to ensure it gets left on the cutting room floor.

"Unused content is unused for a reason," Sasko says. "When you're actually making the game, your responsibility as a designer is to make all of those calls about what actually gets into your game. That's your responsibility. When the quality is not there, you can see that there's no way to bring it up to [the same quality as another of] the nine out of ten quests, or locations, or gameplay features. I think it's really important to remember this, if something is unused, this is done for a reason."

Of course, sometimes this stuff makes its way into the marketing. Cyberpunk 2077 was shown off years before it came out, so things were still in flux. Whether or not the backlash to some of the cut content will make CD Projekt Red wait to show off its games in the future remains to be seen.

What do you think of Cyberpunk 2077's cut content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T PCGamesN]