‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ For Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

It’s finally here! Masochistic players everywhere can finally get their butts kicked on-the-go because Dark Souls: Remastered has finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch after numerous delays! To celebrate, Nintendo released a brand new launch trailer that will have you praising the sun all over again!
This re-release of the brutally unforgiving game is the first time ever that the franchise has been on a handheld console. With updated visuals and the inclusion of the Artorias of the Abyss expansion, the Nintendo Switch port is every reason a Dark Souls fan needs to jump back into Lordran and journey through the land of tormented souls and death hidden away in each corner.
The Dark Souls Remastered is perfect for those that loved the first one and want to revisit, and also a fantastic way for those that never got a chance to play it to dive in for the first time. Check out a small blurb from our full review below:
“Limited issues aside, Dark Souls Remastered is truly the best way to play the game at the moment, regardless of your preferred platform. It’s a release that honestly could’ve come at any moment or during any year and it still would’ve been bought by many without a second thought. If you’re new here to Lordran, enjoy your stay and bring plenty of Estus. For returning players, welcome back, and prepare to die.”
Now that the game is coming to the hybrid platform from Nintendo, here’s what you need to know:
“Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning detail. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.”
- Deep and Dark Universe
Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.
- Each End is a New Beginning
Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once.
- Gameplay Richness and Possibilities
Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.
- Sense of Learning, Mastering and Accomplishment
From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining you playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes.
- The Way of the Multiplayer (up to 6 players with dedicated servers)
Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose?