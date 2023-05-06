Dark Souls Fans Get 7 Soulslike Games for Low Price During Sale

Dark Souls fans looking to find slivers of that game's magic elsewhere often turn to "Soulslikes," the genre of games popularized by FromSoftware's hits. These games boast different features, mechanics, and more like that to set themselves apart from other games, but the common denominator between them is a grueling combat system where players can be easily punished for the smallest mistake. If you've been looking for more games like that to fill the void while you wait on Elden Ring DLC to drop, Humble Bundle has you covered this week.

The game retailer known for packaging different games with shared characteristics into bundles has done exactly that again this week with this latest set of games focused on the Soulslike genre. While six games were first included in this bundle, another was confirmed not long after the deal went live. That brings us to a total of seven games for $18 total which is less than the price that you'd pay for most games and in some cases is less than you'd spend on a cosmetic in a game.

The seven games in question are Salt and Sanctuary, Mortal Shell, Blade of Darkness, Dread Delusion, Aeterna Noctis, Loot River, and Sands of Aura. The first of those is available for just $5 through the bundle, the next two are added on by spending $10, $15 will get you Dread Delusion and Aeterna Noctis, and $18 will get you everything in the bundle.

As Humble Bundle deals often go, some info on each of the games is shared on the bundle page in case you need to know more about them. Salt and Sanctuary, the cheapest option, just so happens to be one of the ones people will probably recommend the most.

☠️ Master the skills of fallen warriors in MORTAL SHELL

⚔️ Battle Chaos as the 4 heroes of BLADE OF DARKNESS.

👑 Embrace the Darkness in the gorgeous AETERNA NOCTIS.

"Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics," an overview of this game explained. "Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated."

Humble's latest bundle is live now until the end of next week, so grab whatever you want from it while you can before the bundle goes away and is replaced by another one.