Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Game With 93 Metacritic Score Only $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale has made a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game with a 93 on Metacritic only $1.99. In other words, a critically-acclaimed game, and one of the best on the Nintendo Switch, is currently available for the price of a candy bar. Considering the game is normally $19.99, this represents a huge savings of 90 percent, That said, the deal is only available for a limited amount of time. More specifically, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available until May 21.

As for the game in question, it's Inside from Playdead, a puzzle platformer from 2016 that is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time. This is not only represented by the game's Metacritic score, but by the following awards: Artistic Achievement (BAFTA), Game Design (BAFTA), Narrative (BAFTA), Original Property (BAFTA), Best Independent Game (Game Critics Awards 2016), Best Independent Game (The Game Awards 2016), Best Art Direction (The Game Awards 2016), Spite Award (D.I.C.E. Awards 2016), Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction (D.I.C.E. Awards 2016), Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction (D.I.C.E. Awards 2016), Best Audio (Game Developers Choice Awards), and Best Visual Art (Game Developers Choice Awards). This is just a taste of the over 100 awards the game won, and doesn't include nominations.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official elevator pitch for the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

On Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, Inside requires 1.5 GB of space. For this and $1.99, you get a game that takes roughly three to five hours, depending on your playstyle and capabilities at solving puzzles. That said, while Inside is not the longest game, the few hours of content it does offer are not wasted.

